Springettsbury Township Police: Please think before posting unsubstantiated information on Facebook

YORK COUNTY — Springettsbury Township Police are warning citizens about the importance of not sharing unsubstantiated information on social media after a recent post about an alleged child-luring attempt at the York Galleria Mall was circulated on social media earlier this week.

The allegation resulted in “needless alarm and unnecessary panic,” police said Wednesday in a Facebook post.

Police investigated the claim, and were unable to substantiate it, the department said on Facebook.

“Please give forethought when making or sharing a post on social media,” the post sead. “If you have any questions or concerns about an incident you see on social media, please contact our department and we will attempt to answer your questions and address your concerns.”