Two people injured in Cumberland County crash

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – Two people are injured this morning after a two-vehicle crash in Cumberland County.

It happened Tuesday night at the intersection of Shepherdstown Rd. and East Elmwood Avenue.

Upper Allen Township Police say a car driven by 43-year-old Sabrea Mahmoud of Mechanicsburg collided with a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Katie Wilkin of Seven Fields.

Mahmoud and Wilkin were evaluated for injuries by EMS at the scene but both declined to be transported to the hospital.