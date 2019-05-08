Two people injured in Cumberland County crash

Posted 5:32 AM, May 8, 2019, by , Updated at 05:33AM, May 8, 2019

Courtesy: Upper Allen Twp. Police

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – Two people are injured this morning after a two-vehicle crash in Cumberland County.

It happened Tuesday night at the intersection of Shepherdstown Rd. and East Elmwood Avenue.

Upper Allen Township Police say a car driven by 43-year-old Sabrea Mahmoud of Mechanicsburg collided with a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Katie Wilkin of Seven Fields.

Mahmoud and Wilkin were evaluated for injuries by EMS at the scene but both declined to be transported to the hospital.

