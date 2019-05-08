× U.S. Marshals arrest two fugitives from New York in separate raids in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force announced the arrest of two wanted fugitives in Harrisburg Wednesday morning.

Both men were from Brooklyn, and were wanted in separate shooting incidents, according to U.S. Marshal Martin M. Pane.

The first suspect is Anthony Kelly, 18, who was wanted for attempted murder in the non-fatal shooting of a man in Brooklyn in November 2018. Efforts to find Kelly in Brooklyn were unsuccessful, so the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force was assigned to apprehend him.

Task force members investigated and learned that Kelly fled to Harrisburg. He was apprehended without incident Wednesday around 8:30 a.m. on the 4100 block of Spring Valley Road and turned over to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, where he awaits extradition to New York.

The second fugitive, Anthony Frazier, 37, is accused of chasing a victim through the streets of Brooklyn, hitting him with a rock, and fatally shooting him on March 19.

The Fugitive Task Force tracked Frazier to Harrisburg, where he was apprehended around 6 a.m. Wednesday without incident on the 600 block of Reilly Street.

Frazier was turned over to Harrisburg Police, who will hold him for extradition to New York.

“Everyday U.S. Marshals Service personnel and our task force partners apprehend fugitives wanted for violent crimes,” Pane said in a press release announcing the arrests. “Although the work is dangerous, we are committed to ensuring justice is executed – allowing victims and their families the ability to face the accused in a court of law.”