LANCASTER — Seven more people have been charged in connection with a fight that left five people injured.

The fight took place on April 28 in the first block of Green Street in Lancaster.

The following individuals have since been charged with riot and criminal conspiracy (riot): Marlaina Berligeri, 20, Veronica Cruz, 29, Marina Diaz-Santiago, 20, Germany Figuereo, 26, Mykeala Rivera, 20, Carlos Semidey, 28, and Nazerai Weller.