Another stormy Friday, rain likely for Mother’s Day

ISOLATED SHOWERS TODAY: A warm front struggles to pass over the ridge to our west and to advance over the Mason-Dixon. Isolated showers will be possible in our area with cool, overcast skies. After highs in the low-to-mid 60s area-wide, any shower chance begins to dissipate in the overnight time frame. The northwestern spots will have the highest chance of seeing any measurable precipitation heading into Friday. Winds pick up overnight, out of the south, with gusts up to 25MPH likely.

THUNDERSTORMS FRIDAY: Friday morning lows stay mild, near 60-degrees. Morning showers area-wide in the late portion of the morning commute will be possible. The more rain that falls, the lower likelihood of severe weather in the afternoon. However, thunderstorms will be likely in the late afternoon and early evening after some lunch hour dry time. On a scale of 1-to-5, we’re only at a 1 for those storms meeting severe weather criteria. Gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning will be our main concern, with a very low tornado threat. Most of us will just see some heavy rain and perhaps winds around 40MPH. Conditions quiet down heading into Saturday morning.

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: After a morning low near 50-degrees, highs on a dry Saturday near 70-degrees with partly cloudy skies. Shower chances move in Sunday with off-and-on showers and mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs stay in the low-60s with showers persisting into the overnight time frame. We stay in the low-to-mid 60s with a few showers for next Monday.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann