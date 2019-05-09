× Bill to allow people to break into locked vehicle to save unattended person is heading to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk

HARRISBURG — A bill that would allow people to break into a locked vehicle to rescue an unattended person is heading to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk for his signature.

The legislation says that people can do so without being held liable for damage if they have good-faith, reasonable belief that individual is in imminent danger, determined that the person is unable to exit the vehicle without assistance, made a reasonable effort to locate the driver of the vehicle, and contacted law enforcement, a fire department or other emergency responder prior to entry.

The bill notes that people should use no more force than necessary, should leave notice on or in the vehicle stating the reason for entry, the location of the individual who was removed and identifying the authority that is expected to respond, and should remain with the individual in a safe location until law enforcement or emergency responders arrive.

The measure would become law 60 days after it is signed by Gov. Wolf.