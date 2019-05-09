× Chambersburg Police searching for missing woman

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Chambersburg Police are looking for a missing woman.

Police say 56-year-old Barbara Varner was last seen Wednesday.

She is 5’3″ tall, weighs approximately 111 pounds and is possibly wearing a pink hoodie with blue jeans, according to police.

Anyone who has seen Varner or knows of her whereabouts should contact Chambersburg Police at 717-264-4131. You can also submit a tip here.

If you see Varner in real time, please contact Franklin County Dispatch at 717-263-1611.