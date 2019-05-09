Cool with isolated showers and a southeast breeze on Thursday

EVEN COOLER WITH ISOLATED SHOWERS: An east and southeast flow is setting up across the region, and it brings plenty of clouds and more showers for Central PA on Thursday. Expect some haze, fog, and even some drizzle for the morning with a few light showers too. Temperatures begin in the lower to middle 50s. The rest of Thursday is overcast and a touch breezy with isolated light showers. It’s even cooler, with temperatures are in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Temperatures don’t drop much through the night, and haze, fog, drizzle, and light showers are likely. Lows are near 60 degrees. Another cold front approaches for Friday, and this brings a return to more widespread showers and thunderstorms. It should allow some warming to take place too. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 70s depending on the timing of the next cold front. Some thunderstorms could produce some stronger wind gusts, but the severe weather threat is low overall. Clouds clear through the night, and temperatures cool behind the front. Lows dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend looks 50/50 at this point. Saturday could bring a few clouds to start, but there should be plenty of sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures are in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Sunday turns more unsettled. Expect plenty of clouds and the chance for showers. It could be quite the soaker, particularly during the latter portion of the day, so expect indoor plans for Mother’s Day. Temperatures turn cooler, with readings in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Plenty of showers continue through much of Sunday night.

COOLER NEXT WEEK: The beginning of next week is still a bit on the cool side, with some shower chances. Monday is one of these days. Some showers still cannot be ruled out. Temperatures remain on the cool side, with readings only reaching the middle 60s. Tuesday is dry with some sunshine mixed with clouds. Temperatures are a touch milder, with readings in the middle to upper 60s. Wednesday is a bit milder under partly sunny skies. There’s the chance for a few showers much later during the day and into the evening. Temperatures are in the 60s to lower 70s.

-Andrea Michaels