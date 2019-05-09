× Cumberland County man accused of fleeing from scene of accident on foot

CAMP HILL — A 50-year-old Cumberland County man is facing DUI and other charges after police say he fled on foot from the scene of an accident Monday morning on Route 15 in Camp Hill.

Lower Allen Township Police say Carlos Ruiz rear-ended a tractor trailer truck that had slowed down as it neared a work zone on Route 15 North at Mile Marker 41.5 around 10:01 a.m. Ruiz’s Chrysler sedan had to be towed from the scene, police say.

Ruiz is accused of fleeing from the scene on foot. Officers found drug paraphernalia inside the car, according to police.

Police say they found Ruiz walking nearby shortly after the accident. Ruiz, who had the Chrysler’s key fob in his possession, appeared to be under the influence of drugs, police say.

He was arrested for DUI, accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, and possession of drug paraphernalia and transported to Cumberland County Prison after his arraignment, police say.