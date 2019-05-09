× Cumberland County woman accused of assault, trespassing, in domestic incident

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Police have charged a 45-year-old Cumberland County woman with simple assault, harassment, and criminal trespass after a domestic incident May 3 on the 2200 block of Cedar Run Drive in Lower Allen Township.

Crystal Riddick is accused of punching a female victim and shoving a male victim who attempted to intervene, causing minor injuries to both, according to Lower Allen Township Police. Riddick allegedly thought the female victim had her cell phone. She punched the victim in the shoulder and chest, causing her to sustain bruises to her right arm, police say.

When a male resident attempted to intervene, police say, Riddick shoved him to the ground, causing him to sustain a bloody tooth.

Riddick then allegedly left the residence, went to a neighbor’s apartment, and entered without permission, police say.

Police took Riddick into custody and transported her to Cumberland County Prison.