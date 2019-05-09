FOX43 Capitol Beat: State Rep. Mike Jones (York County)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- Freshman York County State Representative Mike Jones was a guest on the FOX43 Capitol Beat during a busy week in Harrisburg.

Jones, a Dallastown-area Republican, shared his thoughts on the pending closure of Three Mile Island, as well as school safety legislation in the wake of another deadly school shooting this week in Colorado.

Rep. Jones also discussed his proposed term-limits bill with fellow freshman state representative Andrew Lewis (R-Dauphin). Their legislation would limit lawmakers to 12 years in the General Assembly; state representatives would be limited to six consecutive 2-year terms, and state senators to three consecutive 4-year terms.