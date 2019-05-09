Game Commission seeks help in determining who killed 27 geese behind Camp Hill movie theater

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is looking for help from the public in identifying who might have killed a total of 27 Canadian geese and left them behind a movie theater building in Camp Hill last month.

According to the Game Commission, State Game Warden Timothy Wenrich received two calls concerning multiple dead geese, on April 6 and April 8.

Wardens who investigated the first call found 12 geese. Responders to the second call found 15 more behind the AMC movie theater on Simpson Ferry Road in Camp Hill.

Five of the geese were sent for necropsy, because investigators could find no visible signs of trauma and initially suspected the geese were killed by disease. But the necropsy revealed all five geese died from small-caliber gunshot wounds, the Game Commission says.

The Game Commission asks anyone who might have observed any suspicious activity in the Simpson Ferry Road area on April 5 or April 7 to contact the Southcentral Region office at (814) 643-1831, or the Operation Game Thief Tip Line at (888) PGC-8001.