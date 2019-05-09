× Lancaster DA: Dating website scam sends victims child pornography

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office is warning the people about a dating website scam.

According to a release from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, the scam works like this: Victims respond to a dating website where they think they are communicating with a 23 year-old woman. In reality, it’s the scammers, who then send the victims child pornography. Then they contact the victim and claim to be from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. The callers demand that the victim pay $500 or go to prison.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says that no such calls have been made.

Anyone who believes they were targeted in this scam is urged to contact their local police department.

“The digital world unfortunately provides limitless opportunities for scammers,” says Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman. “There is a simple message for residents: Be alert. Law enforcement would never contact anyone in such a manner, or make this type of demand.”

Police and the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office are investigating this scam.