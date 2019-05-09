× Lancaster man accused of robbing woman at ATM in the city

LANCASTER — A Lancaster man was arrested shortly after police say he robbed a woman at an ATM.

Luis Caldero-Jimenez, 32, allegedly walked up to the woman around 3:10 a.m. Wednesday on East King Street and took money from her hand. He then fled on foot.

Police responded and received a suspect description. Approximately six minutes later, officers observed a man that matched the description of the suspect in the 500 block of Pershing Avenue.

The victim was able to identify Caldero-Jimenez as the man who took her cash on East King Street. He was then taken into custody and arraigned on a robbery charge.