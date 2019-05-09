× Man charged in rash of Fairview Township vehicle break-ins

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–An anonymous tip led Fairview Township police to make an arrest in a recent string of thefts from vehicles in York County.

Adam Geesey, 30, of York is charged with access device fraud, theft from a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Police say additional charges are pending against two other individuals.

Police began receiving reports of vehicle break-ins along the 300 block of Equus Drive in Fairview Township on April 30, according to the criminal complaint. Investigators say the suspects took a man’s wallet from an unlocked vehicle and used his credit card to make two purchases totalling $199.12 at the Sunoco located along the 100 block of Limekiln Road. When the suspects tried to buy a TV and two phones using the stolen credit card at the Walmart in Etters, police say the card was declined.

Investigators used surveillance footage from Walmart to obtain photos of the two men who were seen trying to purchase items using the stolen credit card, court document state. After posting surveillance photos on the police department’s Facebook page, authorities received an anonymous tip reporting that one of the men pictured looked like Adam Geesey.

Additional vehicle break-ins were reported on May 6 and 7 to the Fairview Township Police Department which were similar in nature to the first, according to court documents. Once again, the suspects used a stolen credit card at the same Sunoco and Walmart, according to the criminal complaint and affidavit. Investigators obtained the surveillance footage from Walmart and noted the same two suspects, wearing the same clothing as before, were seen using the stolen credit card. However, this time a third male was with them.

Officers were able to track the trio’s vehicle to a hotel off of Limekiln Road. Inside the hotel room, officers found Geesey and two others who police say were directly involved in the recent thefts. Officers also found evidence tying the three to the crimes.

Geesey was arraigned Thursday and taken to York County Prison in lieu of $30,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 22.