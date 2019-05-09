Manheim man drops baby on head while arguing with woman

Posted 10:56 AM, May 9, 2019, by , Updated at 11:38AM, May 9, 2019

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY – Police have arrested a man for felony charges of endangering the welfare of a child and harassment.

Manheim Township Police say it happened in the early morning of May 9 on 1600 Block of Judie Lane, when Benjamin Montgomery Jr. got into an argument with a woman. The woman told police that Montgomery Jr. picked her up and threw her on the ground.

Montgomery tried to pry her one-year-old from her causing the baby to fall and hit their head on the floor, police say

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.