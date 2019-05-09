× Manheim man drops baby on head while arguing with woman

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY – Police have arrested a man for felony charges of endangering the welfare of a child and harassment.

Manheim Township Police say it happened in the early morning of May 9 on 1600 Block of Judie Lane, when Benjamin Montgomery Jr. got into an argument with a woman. The woman told police that Montgomery Jr. picked her up and threw her on the ground.

Montgomery tried to pry her one-year-old from her causing the baby to fall and hit their head on the floor, police say