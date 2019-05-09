Mother’s Day Decor with Party Host Helpers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK,Pa--For Mother’s Day this weekend, we have a few ideas on how to the special woman in your life how much you love her! Renee Patrone, CEO and Founder of Party Host Helpers.

Renee suggests a gardening, spring theme for a fun Mother’s Day get together. Focused on flowers, you could call it a “I Love You a Bunch Brunch!” To keep it fresh and new, use watering cans, gardening pails and even little kid rain boots as “vases” for your flowers. For the galoshes, fill a mason jar with water and slip into the boot before you add your flowers. It will help the stems stay up and will protect the boots! Place the flowers on your table, your entryways, your front porch.

Renee’s go-to Mother’s Day décor is a framed picture of you and your mom – or of your guests and their mom or kids! She recommends to head to your friend’s social media pages, print out one of their pictures and pop it into an expensive frame. It’s an affordable décor piece and an easy favor for your guests and moms to take home.

Remember, the best gift to give your Mother this Mother’s Day is the gift of time with her loved ones! Forget about the prepping and the cleaning for your upcoming parties and hire Party Host Helpers. For Mother’s Day and every other event this summer, our trained staff will take care of all your party details so you can enjoy your guests!