Mother’s Day Desserts with Party Host Helpers

YORK,Pa--For Mother’s Day this weekend, we have a few ideas on how to the special woman in your life how much you love her! Renee Patrone, CEO and Founder of Party Host Helpers.

For dessert, help the kids make some Daisy Cookies for the moms. These look fancy but it’s all frosting.

Here’s the recipe:

Daisy Flower Cookies

· 1 package of chocolate chip cookie bar dough

· Assorted decorator icings, sugars and sprinkles

Preheat oven to 350º F. Cut each square of dough into two (you should have a total of 48 pieces). To form flowers, place 4 pieces of dough about 6 inches apart on each ungreased baking sheet (two sheets are needed). Around each piece of cookie dough, place 5 pieces of dough about 3/4-inch apart to form flower shape. Bake for 11 to13 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on baking sheets for 3 minutes; remove to wire racks to cool completely. Decorate flowers. Place cookies on plates or platter(s). To make a garden scene, draw stems and leaves with green icing.

(*Recipe is courtesy of Very Best Baking)

Flower Pot Cupcakes

The flower pot cookies Renee made are so easy, it’s impossible to mess them up! First, use your favorite chocolate cupcake recipe. Cool and remove the wrapper. Frost with vanilla icing and then top with green sprinkles or sugar to make it look like grass. Using a lollipop stick, add a peach jelly ring for the actual flower and add some halved green jelly candies for the petals. The flower pot cupcake is done!

