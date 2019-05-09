Mother’s Day Drinks with Party Host Helpers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK,Pa-- For Mother’s Day this weekend, we have a few ideas on how to the special woman in your life how much you love her! Renee Patrone, CEO and Founder of Party Host Helpers.

For drinks, we have to toast mom for all she has done for us! Sticking with the spring and flower theme, Renee suggests an Elderflower Tequila Slipper. It sounds fancy, but it is simple!

Here’s the recipe:

Elderflower Tequila Slipper

· 2 ounces of tequila

· 1.25 ounces of elderflower liqueur

· Grapefruit bitters

· Ice

Add all to a cocktail shaker, mix, pour into a glass and add a slice of grapefruit. (*Recipe courtesy of Martha Stewart)

Next up, is another easy and elegant drink called the Sparkling Red Rose. Here’s the recipe:

Sparkling Red Rose

· 6 ounces sweet sparkling red wine

· 1/8 teaspoon rose water

· Sliced strawberries

Pour wine into champagne glass, add the rose water and sliced strawberries. Serve immediately. (*Recipe courtesy of Martha Stewart)

