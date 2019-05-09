Local woman reunites with bear she helped move from Jim Mack’s Ice Cream to a sanctuary in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- A Pennsylvania resident who was involved in a lawsuit that led to the release of Ricki the Bear from Jim Mack's Ice Cream in Hellam Township to a sanctuary in Colorado reunited with the animal earlier this week, according to the Animal Legal Defense Fund.

Kelly Bennett met Ricki at the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado, where she has been since 2015.

Ricki lived in a cage at the ice cream shop for 16 years until a lawsuit was filed against the owner. It was dropped once arrangements were made for the bear to move to Colorado.

Bennett got emotional upon seeing Ricki, saying the bear seems content and she's happy for her.