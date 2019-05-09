PennDOT adding more jobs to get ahead of construction schedule

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG -- The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is trying to get ahead of the construction schedule before weather becomes a problem.

To do this, PennDOT is adding smaller projects to bigger ones. More specifically, PennDOT is extending the left turning lane of Route 30 westbound near North Hills Road. The project is part of a $4.6 million improvement spanning from Springettsbury Township to Wrightsville.

Penn Supply is contracted to cut out some of the concrete barrier and extend the turning lane 1,500 feet.

"At rush hour and the morning and evening, there's always going to be stacking (there)," said PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler. "There's not a lot we can do about that, simply because of the volume of traffic but we can try and tweak little things to see if that helps."

Construction on Route 30 is expected to last two weeks, weather permitting. After that, there are plans to extend the merging lane on North Hills Road.