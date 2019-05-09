× Police find body of missing Mercersburg man in Montgomery Township pond

FRANKLIN COUNTY — State Police say they have found the body of a Montgomery Township man missing since Sunday.

Gregory Alan Cole, 51, was last seen around noon on the 10000 block of Knob Road.

Several agencies from various regions and states were involved in the search for Cole, whom police say went missing under “unknown circumstances.”

Cole’s body was found in a pond near where he was reported missing at about 8:40 Thursday morning, according to State Police, who would not release any further information.

An autopsy is pending, and the investigation is ongoing, police say.

Cole was reported missing last Sunday. Police initially reported they were looking for a missing kayaker, but later said a boat may not have been involved in Cole’s disappearance.

State Police were joined in the search by several agencies and volunteers from neighboring communities and states, including the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, New Cumberland River Rescue, Huntingdon County Water Rescue, South Central PA Search and Rescue, Mercersburg Fire Department, Franklin County Department of Emergency Services, PA S.E.R.T. – Cadaver Dogs, Greencastle Police Department, Fire Department, and Fire Police, Washington County, MD Special Operations – Dive Team, Maryland Department of Corrections – Critical Response Team, and several others.