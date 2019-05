× Police searching for missing Highspire man

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Highspire Police are searching for an elderly man who has been missing since Tuesday.

Robert Turner, 73, is suffering from dementia. He was last seen Tuesday, wearing blue jeans and a black shirt. Turner is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs about 175 pounds, and has short, salt-and-pepper hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Highspire Police at (717) 558-6900.