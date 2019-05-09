Police seek retail theft suspect in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are asking for public’s help to identify a retail theft suspect.

Police investigated the theft Wednesday at Rothsville Mini Mart located on Main Street in Warwick Township. Approximately $260 worth of cigarettes were stolen.

Police say the suspect (pictured) was seen leaving the scene in a gray Nissan Altima with an unknown vehicle registration.

Anyone with information related to the theft or know the suspect’s identity should contact Officer Leh at lehr@nlcrpd.org or submit a tip here.

