Police: Student arrested following disturbance at Steelton-Highspire High School

Posted 4:13 PM, May 9, 2019, by

A student was arrested and taken to the Dauphin County Judicial Center Thursday following a disturbance at Steelton-Highspire High School.

Police say they were called to the school around 10:07 a.m. for an “active disturbance.”

Travis Waters, the superintendent of Steelton-Highspire School District, told FOX43 via email that there was a situation between junior-high students. The incident did not result in a fight but it did create a disturbance because it took place between classes, he added. No one was injured.

No further information was released.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.