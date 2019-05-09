× Police: Student arrested following disturbance at Steelton-Highspire High School

A student was arrested and taken to the Dauphin County Judicial Center Thursday following a disturbance at Steelton-Highspire High School.

Police say they were called to the school around 10:07 a.m. for an “active disturbance.”

Travis Waters, the superintendent of Steelton-Highspire School District, told FOX43 via email that there was a situation between junior-high students. The incident did not result in a fight but it did create a disturbance because it took place between classes, he added. No one was injured.

No further information was released.