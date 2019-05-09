Race car driver Kasey Kahne will miss ‘several’ races after March 29 crash at Williams Grove

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 24: Kasey Kahne, driver of the #5 Farmers Chevrolet, stands in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Crown Royal Presents the Jeff Kyle 400 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motorspeedway on July 24, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/NASCAR via Getty Images)

Former NASCAR driver Kasey Kahne will miss “several” upcoming races after he was injured in a crash at Williams Grove Speedway last month, according to NBC Sports.

Kahne’s racing team made the announcement Wednesday.

Australian driver James McFadden will replace Kahne in the driver’s seat of the No. 9 sprint car, beginning with the World of Outlaws Patriot Nationals May 24-25 in Charlotte, NC, Kasey Kahne Racing said.

Kahne was scheduled to race in more than 50 races this season. He will continue to travel with the team, reports say.

His return will be announced at a later date.

Video of the crash, provided by Dirt Track State of Mind.

