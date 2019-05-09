× Race car driver Kasey Kahne will miss ‘several’ races after March 29 crash at Williams Grove

Former NASCAR driver Kasey Kahne will miss “several” upcoming races after he was injured in a crash at Williams Grove Speedway last month, according to NBC Sports.

Kahne’s racing team made the announcement Wednesday.

Australian driver James McFadden will replace Kahne in the driver’s seat of the No. 9 sprint car, beginning with the World of Outlaws Patriot Nationals May 24-25 in Charlotte, NC, Kasey Kahne Racing said.

Kahne was scheduled to race in more than 50 races this season. He will continue to travel with the team, reports say.

His return will be announced at a later date.

Video of the crash, provided by Dirt Track State of Mind.