Reminder: Polling places in three Harrisburg wards have been moved to new locations

HARRISBURG — The Dauphin County Bureau of Registration and Elections is reminding voters of some Harrisburg election districts of changes in polling places that were put into effect for the upcoming Municipal Primary on May 21.

Voters were notified of these changes by new voter certification cards issued by the Bureau, as well as postcards, the Bureau said Thursday in a press release.

In Harrisburg’s 11 th Ward, the polling place has been moved to the Residences and Towns at Governor’s Square, Community Room, 2018 N. 5 th St. This move was required because the former site, the Neighborhood Center, decided to no longer serve as a polling place.

In Harrisburg's 9 th Ward/2 nd Precinct, the polling place has been moved to the Choice Community Christian Church, Social Hall, 1524 Walnut St. This move was required because the former site, the Unitarian Church of Harrisburg, was sold and the current owner has construction scheduled for the month of May. Also, the former site was deemed not to be compliant with federal accessible regulations under the Americans with Disabilities Act and would have to be moved.

In an emergency move approved May 8, the polling place in Harrisburg's 6th Ward was moved to the Susquehanna Art Museum, 1401 North Third Street. The former site, United House of Prayer for All People on Reily Street, is undergoing construction that was expected to be concluded by the end of April or early May, but has now been extended through June.

For a complete listing of polling places, visit the Dauphin County website, www.DauphinCounty.org, and go to > Government > Election & Voter Registration > Polling Places, or call the Bureau at 717-780-6360.