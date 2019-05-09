× State Police are investigating possible threat to Elco High School posted on social media

LEBANON COUNTY — State Police are investigating a possible threat posted on social media by a student at Eastern Lebanon County High School.

Thursday morning, the parent of a student sent the principal of the school a screenshot of a social media post her daughter had received from another student at the school, who claimed they heard another student was going to shoot up the school, police say.

State Police said they conducted interviews with several students and staff members throughout the day, and the investigation is ongoing.