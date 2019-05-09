× State Sen. Joe Scarnati seeking co-sponsor of bill that would sell Lt. Gov.’s residence in Lebanon County

HARRISBURG — State Sen. Joe Scarnati is seeking a co-sponsor of legislation that would require the Department of General Services to sell the Lt. Gov.’s residence in Lebanon County.

According to Sen. Scarnati’s Memorandum, the legislation will be introduced in the near future and it’s in light of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s decision not to live at the Fort Indiantown Gap home.

The Memorandum says that at full capacity, the three-story, 2,400 square foot house costs upwards of $400,000 a year to maintain.

Sen. Scarnati, who represents Pennsylvania’s 25th District, adds that the proceeds from the sale of the property will be used to assist military veterans in obtaining affordable housing.