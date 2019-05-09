× Swatara Township passes new ordinance banning use of fireworks after midnight

HARRISBURG — Swatara Township has passed a new fireworks ordinance that prohibits the use of fireworks between midnight and 8 a.m., according to Swatara Township Police.

The ban is extended to 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, police say, but stands between midnight and 8 a.m. on all other days of the year.

The ordinance was created to keep our community members and their neighborhoods safe during the use of consumer fireworks,” police said in a statement on the Dauphin County Crimewatch page. “It will also be used as a tool by Swatara Township Police Officers and Fire Department Chiefs to ensure that fireworks are being utilized properly.”

Police say the ordinance mirrors some of the regulations already established by the state in 2017, and covers both consumer fireworks and “display” fireworks, which are set off by professional pyrotechnicians.

The new Ordinance states:

A person who is at least 18 years of age and meets the requirements of this section may purchase, possess, and use consumer fireworks.

A person under 18 years of age may intentionally ignite or discharge consumer fireworks only when under the direct supervision of a parent, guardian, or responsible adult acting in loco parentis.

A person may not intentionally ignite or discharge:

Consumer fireworks on public or private property without the express permission of the property owner.

Consumer fireworks or sparkling devices within, or throw consumer fireworks or sparkling devices from, a motor vehicle or building.

Consumer fireworks or sparkling devices into or at a motor vehicle, building, or another person.

Consumer fireworks or sparkling devices while the person is under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance, or another drug.

Consumer fireworks within 150 feet of an occupied structure.

Consumer fireworks between the hours of 12:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. between January 2 and December 31. Consumer fireworks between the hours of 12:30 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. on January 1.

Consumer fireworks on a date that is not within 7 calendar days of a recognized Federal holiday.

A violation of the Ordinance may result in a citation with a fine of up to $100 for inappropriate use of consumer fireworks, and a fine of up to $2,000 for inappropriate use of display fireworks. Source: Swatara Township Police Department