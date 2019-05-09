× Tractor-trailer loses entire load of lumber on I-81 in Franklin County

GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, Franklin County – A portion of Interstate 81 SB near Mile Marker 14 is closed, while crews clear about 26,000 lbs. of lumber off the roadway.

According to the Franklin Fire Company’s facebook page, a tractor-trailer lost it’s entire load around 1 a.m. this morning after it crashed.

The lumber scattered into the median, both southbound lanes and one northbound lane.

No one was injured and no other vehicles were involved.

The Franklin Fire Company says the road will be shut down for an extensive period of time.

PennDOT says they hope to have everything cleared before the morning rush.