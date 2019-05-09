× U.S. Marshals Service: Harrisburg man wanted for January shooting in Lebanon arrested in York

A Harrisburg man wanted in connection with a shooting in Lebanon in January was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service Thursday in York.

Sean Sykes, 28, was arrested without incident at a home in the 100 block of East Cottage Place. He was turned over to the York County Sheriff’s Office Central Booking Unit as he awaits return to Lebanon County.

Sykes and two others — 26-year-old Eric McGill and 28-year-old Dominique Shumate — are accused of shooting and injuring four people at a residence in the 1100 block of Church Street on January 19.

Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of North 12th and Church Streets around 4:45 a.m. and while investigating, they received a call about gunshots being fired in the 1100 block of Church Street.

Officers responded to the home and pursed three men, two of which — McGill and Shumate — were captured. Sykes got away but through an investigation, police obtained a warrant for his arrest for attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault and lesser included offenses.

They also discovered that Sykes was wanted for failing to appear in Dauphin County court in November 2017 to answer for charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Police then asked the U.S. Marshals Service to find Sykes after attempts to find him in Lebanon were unsuccessful.

“Crimes of violence are of the highest priority for the Fugitive Task Force. The Marshals Service and our partners recognize the importance of bringing those charged with such crimes to justice,” said U.S. Marshal Martin Pane. “It is my sincere hope that the arrest of this fugitive brings some sense of relief to the community.”