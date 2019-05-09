× York Haven man accused of blindfolding, sexually assaulting 4-year-old

YORK HAVEN, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–A York Haven man is facing charges after police say he blindfolded and sexually assaulted a 4-year-old girl earlier this year in York County.

Paul Michael Pietrusza, 25, is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age.

The alleged sexual abuse occurred in January 2019 at Pietrusza’s home along Old Trail Road in York Haven, according to the criminal complaint.

During an interview at the York Children’s Advocacy Center, the girl told investigators that Pietrusza had blindfolded her and placed his genitals in her mouth, according to court documents.

When asked about the allegations–Pietrusza, along with his attorney, told Newberry Township Police that the girl had asked for candy and he blindfolded her so she would not see his adult toy in a drawer or where he stored his candy, court document state.

When investigators asked Pietrusza how the girl felt about the incident, Pietruza stated “upset, terrified, completely and utterly alone.”

When asked why, Pietrusza said, “because someone she trusted did something like this.”

Pietrusza was arraigned Wednesday and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 22.