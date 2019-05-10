× 3 teens found not guilty in York rape case

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Three teens who were accused of raping a girl they met at the York Fair in September 2017 were found not guilty Friday of all charges, Christopher Ferro, an attorney for one of the teens, confirms to FOX43.

Andrew Miller and Kelvin Mercedes, both 17 years old, and 18-year-old Daishon Richardson were acquitted of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, terroristic threats and false imprisonment charges.

“This is a great verdict and a great relief,” Ferro said via email. “I am thankful for this jury’s courage and commitment.”

The girl, who was 14 years old, reported to police that the boys — 16 at the time — persuaded her to leave the fairgrounds with them on September 22 where she claimed they raped and sexually assaulted her.

The York Daily Record reports that the prosecution acknowledged that the girl did not tell the truth in her first and half of her second interview with West Manchester Township Police.