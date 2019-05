× 78-year-old man killed in two-vehicle crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 78-year-old man was killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash in Hamilton Township, according to State Police.

The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Lincoln Highway.

State Police say the man, traveling westbound, drifted into the oncoming path of another vehicle.

The passengers in the vehicle that was struck were transported to the hospital for unknown injuries, State Police add.