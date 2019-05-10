× Accused domestic abuser apprehended in Lancaster County after weeks on the lam, police say

LANCASTER — A 29-year-old Lancaster County man wanted for strangulation, terroristic threats, and simple assault in a March 17 domestic incident was arrested Wednesday in Elizabethtown, according to Lititz Borough Police.

Todd J. Wagner, 29, of Lititz, was charged in March after the investigation of a domestic dispute on the 100 block of South Spruce Street, police say. The incident was reported via 911 at 4:38 a.m. Wagner is accused of assaulting a female victim, but left the scene before police arrived and could not immediately be located, according to police.

He was located in Elizabethtown on Wednesday, and taken into custody by Elizabethtown Borough Police before being transferred to Lititz for arraignment.

Wagner is currently in Lancaster County Prison in default of $150,000 bail, and is awaiting a preliminary hearing.