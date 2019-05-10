× AG Shapiro: Additional sexual assault charges filed against Lancaster County doctor William Vollmar

HARRISBURG — Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced additional sexual assault charges against Lancaster County sports medicine doctor William Vollmar.

These charges are a result of a sixth victim coming forward to report that Vollmar, 55, of Willow Street, sexually assaulted him during treatment, Shapiro said. The victim contacted state police after charges were filed against Dr. Vollmar last week for abusing four other patients.

According to Shapiro, the sixth victim began seeing Dr. Vollmar while he was an athlete on the Lampeter Strasburg High School track and field team. He reported that during sports massages at Vollmar’s residence between 1996 and 1997, the doctor began performing oral sex on him without his consent, Shapiro said.

“I’m grateful to the brave survivors who have come forward about the abuse they experienced at the hands of Dr. Vollmar,” said Shapiro in a press release announcing the additional charges. “The voices of victims are law enforcement’s most powerful weapon to deliver justice. This investigation remains ongoing, and I encourage anyone with any information about Dr. Vollmar’s abuse to contact our hotline at 1-800-332-6039.”

Vollmar was first charged in April 2019 with indecent assault by the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, which referred the case to the Office of Attorney General. Shapiro announced charges against Vollmar last week after four additional victims came forward accusing him of sexual misconduct during treatment.

Bail was set at $800,000 and the defendant was placed under an electronic monitor. The case will be prosecuted in Lancaster County by Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Daniel Dye.

Source: Office of Attorney General Josh Shapiro