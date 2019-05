× Carlisle Police are searching for missing teen

CARLISLE — Police in Carlisle are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Victor Ayala has been missing since Thursday, police say. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, shorts, and white socks, police say. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, light-skinned, with brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Carlisle Police at (717) 243-5252.