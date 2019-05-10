Police: Driver flees after crashing into parked car in Shippensburg

Posted 9:47 AM, May 10, 2019, by , Updated at 09:49AM, May 10, 2019

(Photo Credit: Shippensburg Police)

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa.–Police in Shippensburg are searching for the driver who fled the scene after crashing into a parked vehicle on Thursday night.

It happened along the first block of South Queen Street around 9:20 p.m.

Traffic cameras captured an image of the fleeing driver passing through the intersection of Queen and Orange Street.

Investigators say the suspects vehicle is an SUV and has several decals/stickers on the left rear window. The vehicle should have damage to the passenger side, according to police reports.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shippensburg Police at 717-532-7361.

 

