Police: Driver flees after crashing into parked car in Shippensburg

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa.–Police in Shippensburg are searching for the driver who fled the scene after crashing into a parked vehicle on Thursday night.

It happened along the first block of South Queen Street around 9:20 p.m.

Traffic cameras captured an image of the fleeing driver passing through the intersection of Queen and Orange Street.

Investigators say the suspects vehicle is an SUV and has several decals/stickers on the left rear window. The vehicle should have damage to the passenger side, according to police reports.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shippensburg Police at 717-532-7361.