Harrisburg Police seek ID of man in connection with theft of cash, winning lottery tickets

HARRISBURG — Harrisburg Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the pictured individual.

The man was observed on security footage entering United Way of Pennsylvania, located on Green Street, during the morning hours of Sunday, April 21, according to police.

When employees returned to work the next day, they discovered that $1,000 was taken from one desk and $60 worth of winning lottery tickets were stolen from another, police say.

The suspect is a Hispanic male, who is seen wearing a gray hooded jacket, a gray shirt, denim shorts, red Nikes (possibly Air Max Penny) and a black cap with a gold “X” embroidered on it, police note.

Anyone with information in regards to the man’s identity should contact Det. Licata at 717-255-3189 or via email: NLicata@harrisburgpa.gov. You can also submit a tip here.