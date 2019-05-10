× Havertys recalls entertainment hutches due to injury hazard

Havertys Furniture Companies Inc. recalled its ‘Beckley Entertainment Hutches’ after two injury reports caused by the hutch’s top shelf.

Description: This recall involves the Beckley Entertainment Hutch sold by Havertys in a weathered charcoal finish or a dovetail gray finish. The hutch can house an 80 inch TV in the center. There is an open shelf above and drawers underneath the center space. The hutch is about 69 inches wide, 56 inches tall, and has a label with the SKU on the back. The SKU for the Weathered Charcoal Finish is 0-4000-3197 and the Dovetail Grey Finish is 0-4000-3538.

Remedy: Consumers should contact Havertys for a free repair by a technician to add screws and shelf support pins with longer stems or to request Havertys to ship the screws and shelf support pins for customer install.

Incidents/Injuries: Havertys has received 12 reports of the top shelf falling, including two minor injuries.

Sold At: Havertys stores nationwide and online at http://www.havertys.com from January 2016 through February 2019 for about $1,500.

To contact Havertys and set an appointment to get technician help to fix the shelf or request additional screws and pins, visit http://www.havertys.com

Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.