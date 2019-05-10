× Lancaster man arrested on gun, drug charges for second time in a week

LANCASTER — An 18-year-old Lancaster man has been charged with firearms and drug violations after leading police on a foot chase for the second time in a week, according to Lancaster Police.

Jadyn Rivera was arrested shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday on the 400 block of East Fremont Street after members of the Lancaster Police Selective Enforcement Unit observed him engaging in a suspected drug deal, police say.

Officers were initially unable to apprehend Rivera as he left the area on foot, but maintained surveillance of the area until other police officers arrived. Rivera was located on the 400 block of North Market Street, but attempted to run as officers approached him, police say. He was quickly apprehended, according to police, but officers discovered he was carrying a handgun concealed in the waistband of his pants as they attempted to take him into custody.

Rivera was also found to be in possession of suspected crack cocaine, according to police. He was transported to the Lancaster Police Station for processing.

It was the second arrest in six days for Rivera, who was also taken into custody on May 2 after police say he fled from a vehicle stop and discarded a stolen handgun during a foot chase. He posted $50,000 bail for that arrest on May 3, according to police.