Man allegedly cut victim’s neck with machete following fight over TV remote

Posted 10:17 PM, May 10, 2019, by

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Providence Township man is accused of cutting another individual’s neck with a machete following a fight over a television remote, according to State Police.

The incident occurred around 2:20 p.m. on the property of a residence in the 700 block of Hollow Road.

State Police say 20-year-old Aaron Rowland and the victim got into a fight inside the home over a television remote. After the physical altercation, Rowland pursued the individual outside where he allegedly cut his neck with a machete.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, was transported to Lancaster General Hospital with a serious neck injury. There’s been no further update on his condition.

Rowland surrendered at the scene and has been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and possessing instruments of a crime.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.