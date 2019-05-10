× Man allegedly cut victim’s neck with machete following fight over TV remote

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Providence Township man is accused of cutting another individual’s neck with a machete following a fight over a television remote, according to State Police.

The incident occurred around 2:20 p.m. on the property of a residence in the 700 block of Hollow Road.

State Police say 20-year-old Aaron Rowland and the victim got into a fight inside the home over a television remote. After the physical altercation, Rowland pursued the individual outside where he allegedly cut his neck with a machete.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, was transported to Lancaster General Hospital with a serious neck injury. There’s been no further update on his condition.

Rowland surrendered at the scene and has been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and possessing instruments of a crime.