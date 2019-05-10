× PennDOT plans changes to notorious Carlisle underpass known for trapping tractor trailers

CARLISLE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will make changes to address a notorious intersection near a railroad underpass that traps tractor trailer trucks, Carlisle Borough officials announced Friday on Twitter.

PennDOT will install new signs to restrict truck movement near the underpass at High and Orange streets, the borough tweeted. Trucks over a certain height and length will be banned from turning off High Street onto Orange, the borough said on Twitter.

There are already signs at the underpass stating the maximum clearance is 12 feet, 10 inches. But on several occasions, trucks have made the turn and gotten themselves wedged under the bridge, causing traffic to be disrupted for hours while the trucks are extricated.

Ironically, Carlisle borough officials said, a truck became stuck under the bridge while they were meeting with PennDOT to talk about the problem.

Once the signs are up, the borough says, drivers of large trucks will be cited and fined if they make the turn.

Currently, drivers are only fined if they become stuck.

