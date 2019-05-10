× PennDOT reminds customers to be sure they’re on the official PennDOT site to renew licenses or vehicle registration

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is reminding customers to exercise caution when renewing driver’s licenses or vehicle registration online.

Make sure you’re on PennDOT’s official Driver and Vehicle Services website, dmv.pa.gov, to make those transactions, PennDOT says.

“PennDOT is proud to provide our customers with comprehensive online services, like vehicle and driver’s license renewal, address changes, and much more,” said PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards. “However, it’s important that customers ensure that they are on PennDOT’s official site before completing a transaction.”

According to PennDOT, there are third-party websites out there designed to look official, but they charge additional fees for completing transactions. These sites often pay search engines to appear at the top of the results page for common search terms like “renew vehicle registration” or “driver’s license,” PennDOT says.

But PennDOT says its official site does not charge any additional service or convenience fees for completing online transactions.

Here are a few simple tips to help ensure you’re visiting PennDOT’s official website:

Rather than using a search engine to reach the PennDOT Driver and Vehicle Services website, that you enter the web address (www.dmv.pa.gov) directly into your browser’s address bar.

Remember, PennDOT does not charge any additional service or transaction fees for completing online transactions. If you are charged any additional fees, you aren’t on the PennDOT website.

Look for the words “An Official Pennsylvania Government Website” in the top left corner. Many commonwealth websites display these words as an additional security measure.

For questions or concerns about a third-party website, you can contact the PA Attorney General Bureau of Consumer Protection at 1-800-441-2555, or visit their website.