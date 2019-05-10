× Police arrest man wanted on outstanding warrants in Harrisburg and New York

HARRISBURG — Harrisburg Police say they have arrested a 35-year-old man wanted on outstanding warrants from both Harrisburg and New York state.

Ian James was arrested Thursday around 5:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of Market Street, police say. James was allegedly seen smoking a marijuana blunt by police. When officers approached him, he allegedly provided a false name and identification from New Jersey, but eventually admitted his actual identity, police say.

James was wanted in Harrisburg on an outstanding warrant for strangulation, simple assault, and terroristic threats stemming from a March 2018 domestic incident. He was wanted in New York for grand larceny in connection to a suspected check-cashing scheme, police say. He could be extradited to New York.

Police also charged James with possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in the Thursday incident, according to police.