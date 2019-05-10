× Police: Highspire man struck woman with gun, threatened to kill her

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Police in Highspire have charged a 50-year-old man with simple assault after they say he struck a victim, pointed a gun at her, and threatened to kill her during a domestic incident Tuesday night.

Robert Cokosky was arrested at about 11 p.m., after police were dispatched to the first block of Oakland Manor for a reported domestic dispute. The victim told police that during a verbal argument, Cokosky struck her in the face with handgun, pointed it at her, and threatened her.

Cokosky is charged with simple assault and simple assault by physical menace. He was transported to the booking center for arraignment, and bail was set at $5,000, with pretrial conditions.