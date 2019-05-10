Police investigating Harrisburg shooting at home owned by district judge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Police are investigating a shooting at a home that, according to propertytax records, was owned by a Dauphin County Magisterial District Judge.

The shooting happened just after 8:30 Friday morning on the 2700 block of Lexington Street. According to Dauphin County District Attorney Frank Chardo, the woman who lived at the home fired a shot against a man she had an active protection from abuse order against.

The home is owned by Magisterial District Judge Sonya McKnight, but it is unconfirmed if she currently lives there.

Friday afternoon, many people surrounded the home, shared hugs, as well as police and k-9s investigated the area.

Court documents show a PFA was filed against McKnight's husband, Enoch, back in October. In it, he is barred from McKnight's address. Additional court documents show just one day before the PFA was granted, Enoch was charged with simple assault, reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief.

The documents go on to explain he assaulted Sonya McKnight.

FOX 43 spoke with a neighbor who has lived down the street for 13 years, and also knows Judge McKnight. She said she was asleep when it happened but heard about it after being woken up by numerous phone calls.

"Too close to home," Emma Graham, of Harrisburg, said. "It was right down the street from me. And it just needs to stop."

Police said the man who was shot is in stable condition. As for the woman who fired that shot, she is cooperating with police.