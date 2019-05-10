× Police investigating Harrisburg shooting at home owned by district judge

Update, 12:30 p.m.: The home where the shooting occurred is owned by Magisterial District Judge Sonya McNight, but it is not immediately clear if she resides there.

HARRISBURG — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person this morning on the 2300 block of Lexington Street.

A male with injuries was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police say.

The shooting occurred at 8:34 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation, police say.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will have more information as it becomes available.