Police search for missing 17-year-old girl

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Karley Childs was last seen Wednesday at Gettysburg Area High School in Straban Township. She was dropped out at school around 7:20 a.m.

Childs was wearing a dark grey hoodie with black shorts, and black and white shoes, police say. She also had a black and white backpack.

Anyone with information should contact Cumberland Township Police.